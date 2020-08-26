Register
26 August 2020
    Handcuffs

    Photo: US Cops Confess to Vandalizing Cars of Elderly Man Who Filed Administrative Complaint

    US
    Two New Jersey cops have confessed to vandalizing a pair of cars belonging to a 70-year-old man who filed an internal affairs complaint against them last year.

    A Tuesday statement issued by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni revealed that 31-year-old Asbury Park Police Officer Stephen Martinsen and 27-year-old former Special Law Enforcement Officer, Class II, Thomas Dowling admitted to vandalizing vehicles belonging to an elderly citizen as a form of retaliation for an administrative complaint filed last year.

    “Spiteful retaliation from law enforcement officers towards a citizen for any reason is an unacceptable option. This is in no way condoned at any level, for any reason,” Gramiccioni said in the statement, which was obtained by NJ.com.

    “All members of the law enforcement community must maintain the public’s trust by conducting themselves at the highest level of integrity and decency.”

    The two men both pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief and, according to their plea agreements, have forfeited the right to any future employment by the state of New Jersey.

    Martinsen - employed by the Asbury Park Police since 2013 - has been suspended without pay since legal proceedings were brought against the pair. Dowling has since been fired from his position.

    The victim, 70-year-old Ernest Mignoli, was described by the outlet as “an outspoken Asbury Park resident critical of the city’s police department.” Despite his criticism of the force, Mignoli told NJ Advance Media that his “jaw dropped” when he discovered that it was two local cops who vandalized his Jeep Liberty and Toyota Prius, causing a total of $500 in damage, according to Gramiccioni’s office.

    Smashed window of a Jeep belonging to Ernest Mignoli, a 70-year-old resident of Asbury Park, New Jersey.
    Facebook/Jay Walsh
    Smashed window of a Jeep belonging to Ernest Mignoli, a 70-year-old resident of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

    According to police reports, a masked duo rode on bicycles to the two vehicles, which were parked in Ocean Grove and Asbury Park. The acts of vandalism occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. local time on September 3, 2019, and included the smashing of windows and slashing of every tire.

    “The cooperative efforts of the Asbury Park Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Responsibility Unit is a clear example of how effective our current internal affairs policies are,” Asbury Park Police Chief David Kelso said in a statement.

    “These officers were held accountable for their actions and misconduct, and we will continue to hold our officers responsible to build upon the trust of the community that we serve.”

    Martinsen and Dowling will also face probation following their October 16 sentencing, though Gramiccioni’s office did not specify how long that penalty will be. The pair must also pay Mignoli restitution for the damage to his vehicles.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
