US Weather Center Says Laura Now Major Hurricane, May Turn Into Catastrophe Tonight

"Laura strengthens into a major hurricane," the NHC said in a warning. "Potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the Northwest Gulf Coast tonight."
Steps to protect life and property should be pushed through at accelerated speed in the next few hours before the hurricane hits," the NHC advised.
Laura is now predicted to reach the strength of a "catastrophic'' Category 4 hurricane before it hits the Texas and Louisiana coasts, the centre said.
For this #WednesdayMorning, take a look at #HurricaneLaura with @NOAA's #GOESEast satellite as the hurricane's convection bursts with lightning. As of 8 a.m. EDT, #Laura had winds of 115 mph and was rapidly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico.— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 26, 2020
Latest: https://t.co/1L8q1zg4eW pic.twitter.com/yyxJkmlfnj
Media reported that 380,000 residents have been required to evacuate from the cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, which are located on the Gulf of Mexico and along the anticipated path of the storm. Another 200,000 residents in southwestern Louisiana have also been forced to evacuate because of the incoming hurricane, according to reports.
All comments
Show new comments (0)