US Actress Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison Over College Admission Scam

US District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Loughlin to serve two months in prison as well as to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Judge Gorton gave Giannulli a slighter tougher sentence: 5 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. He was sentenced just before Loughlin on Friday.
The two must report to serve their prison sentence by November 19.
Loughlin and Giannulli were just two of dozens of parents charged with scamming and bribing their children into college. The duo paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, the alleged mastermind of the operation, some $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as rowing recruits, even though neither girl had any experience on a rowing team.
Singer pleaded guilty last year in a Boston court to charges that included racketeering, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.
