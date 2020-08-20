'Coalition to March on DNC' Holds Rally Against Racism and Police Brutality in Milwaukee

On Thursday, ‘The Coalition to March on the DNC’, formed in 2019, held a rally against racism and police brutality in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
According to the organization's website, the goals of 'The Coalition', among others, include ending wars and interventions waged by the US government, demanding community control of police and an end to police terror.
The rally takes place on the day when former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination to compete with incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election.
