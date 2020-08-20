Mike Pompeo Holds Presser at UNSC as Part of Visit to Push For Anti-Iran Sanctions - Video

Live from New York as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding a press briefing at the UN Security Council as part of a visit in which he is expected to push for anti-Iran sanctions.
Later in the day, Pompeo is expected to submit an official complaint to the Security Council in relation to Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal amid what the US calls a “maximum pressure” campaign.
The United States has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to re-impose all United Nations sanctions against Iran — previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement — after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo on Iran.
The embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement.
