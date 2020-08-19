Register
15:25 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of Donald Trump wait for him as he arrives in Cleveland in the swing state of Ohio on 6 August 2020.

    As Joe Biden Gets Democrat Nomination, What Will Be 2020’s Key Swing States?  

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/13/1080217416_0:34:3073:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_b87b34d0594039b6e6312c5aae3c7bb6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008191080218751-as-joe-biden-gets-democrat-nomination-what-will-be-2020s-key-swing-states/

    The Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at an unpredented virtual convention. Biden and running mate Kamala Harris will take on Donald Trump and Mike Pence in November but where are the main battlegrounds?

    Joe Biden is currently ahead of Donald Trump in the opinion polls but there is almost three months to go until the election so a lot could change.

    One factor that could conceivably make a difference is whether singer and music mogul Kanye West makes it onto the presidential ballot.

    ​On Tuesday, 18 August, the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended West and his running mate Michelle Tidball be kept off the ballot in the state because they missed a 5 August deadline to submit 2,000 signatures from voters.

    The Democrats claim the Republicans are covertly pushing West's candidacy in a bid to take away crucial votes from the Democrats in a handful of swing states.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walk to their seats after arriving for the second presidential debate at Washington University, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walk to their seats after arriving for the second presidential debate at Washington University, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis

    Donald Trump shocked Hillary Clinton’s campaign office in 2016 by winning Wisconsin, a traditional Democrat stronghold which had last gone Republican way back in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was President.   

    In 2016 Trump got 47.9 percent of the popular vote in Wisconsin, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 46.9 percent, with the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson winning 3.58 percent.

    A poll by Marquette University earlier this month put Biden five points ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, which is known as the “Badger State”.

    ​Around 35 percent of those polled in Wisconsin said they planned to send mail-in votes, rather than in person, which means that President Trump’s recent attempts to reduce funding for the US Postal Service could be crucial.

    In Michigan, another Democrat stronghold - or blue state - which went red in 2016, the result was even closer - Trump got 47.5 percent, fractionally ahead of Clinton’s 47.27 percent.

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris hold hands during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris hold hands during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 9, 2020

    Neither Trump or Clinton had bothered to campaign in Michigan - home of Detroit and the auto industry - because they were convinced it would go Democrat, as it had in every election since 1988 when the hapless Michael Dukakis was the Democratic nominee.

    So this year Michigan will fall into the swing state category, although all the signs are that Biden will win it back. He is nine points ahead in the latest poll.

    Tourists walk in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2020 / KAREN BLEIER
    Tourists walk in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington, DC

    Florida has been a swing state for a number of years, most famously in 2000 when Al Gore thought he had won it - and with it the crucial 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House - only to lose it to George W. Bush in the notorious "hanging chads" debacle.

    Bush held onto the Sunshine State until 2008 when Barack Obama won it back and retained it four years later.

    Hillary Clinton campaigned extensively in Florida in the 2016 election but she lost the state (by 49 percent to 47.8 percent) despite winning Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and several other big urban counties.

    President Donald Trump speaks before a dinner with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, right, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump speaks before a dinner with National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, right, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Trump - who spends much of his spare time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach - is currently five points behind Biden in Florida, which has suffered badly during the coronavirus crisis with almost 10,000 deaths.

    Ohio is always considered to be the ultimate bellwether state and electoral wisdom says that the White House occupant has to carry it to gain victory.

    The last time the President did not win Ohio was in 1960 when John F. Kennedy lost it to his Republican rival, Richard Nixon.

    Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-MA) reads the daily newspaper accounts of his West Virginia election victory as he relaxes, May 11, 1960, in his Washington home. Kennedy defeated Sen. Hubert Humphrey (D-MN) in yesterday's presidential primary.
    © AP Photo / Henry Burroughs
    Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-MA) reads the daily newspaper accounts of his West Virginia election victory as he relaxes, May 11, 1960, in his Washington home. Kennedy defeated Sen. Hubert Humphrey (D-MN) in yesterday's presidential primary.

    In 2016 Trump won it easily - by 52 percent to 43 percent - and this year it will remain in play right up until the close of polls.

    Biden and Trump are neck-and-neck there at the moment and the choice of Kamala Harris, a California senator, as his running mate is not expected to make much of a difference in Ohio, a rustbelt state which has warmed to the incumbent’s anti-China rhetoric.

    Another state which is expected to get an awful lot of attention from both candidates this fall is Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral college votes.

    ​When Trump took Pennsylvania (by 48.1 percent to 47.4 percent) it came as a huge shock to the Clinton camp and it was arguably the knockout blow.

    The state contains Philadelphia and its suburbs - which vote overwhelmingly Democrat - but it also contains rust-belt towns like Erie, where Trump’s protectionist stance and call to bring jobs back to the US went down well.

    Biden has opened up a four point gap in Pennsylvania, a state which prior to 2016 had remained solidly blue since 1988.

    ​North Carolina is also considered a swing state although it has been in the Republican camp in recent elections - the exception being in 2008.

    Hillary Clinton was optimistic about winning North Carolina - which has a growing number of college-educated and ethnically diverse voters - in 2016 but although she won in cities like Charlotte, Trump took the state (by 49.8 percent to 46.13 percent) by winning all the rural counties.

    Biden is currently 1.2 points ahead of Trump in North Carolina but whether he can hold that lead - which is within the margin of error - until November is open to doubt.

    Another state which Hillary Clinton could have won in 2016 if her most optimistic campaign predictions had been proved right was Arizona.

    She ended up losing it (by 48 percent to 44.58 percent) as Trump played the xenophobia card in a state where fear of being overwhelmed by migration from Mexico and the rest of Latin America is a big factor.

    The Democrats last won Arizona in 1992 but they believe the demographics are moving in their direction.

    The state’s population has been rising in recent years and many of the new voters are Hispanic - who tend to vote Democrat - or newcomers to the state, including older people who have moved there from Democrat-voting states like New York and Illinois.

    If Biden wins Arizona - and Ohio - it could put him on course for a landslide victory.

    But it is way too early to call the 2020 presidential election.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Election 2020, Florida, United States, Pennsylvania, Ohio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse