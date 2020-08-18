US President Trump Takes Part in 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment Ratification - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are taking part in the signing of a proclamation on the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Trump's participation in the event comes a day after he announced to reporters on Air Force One that he would pardon “very, very important people” on this day. He declined to offer further details but said that this would not be whistleblower Edward Snowden or former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Last month, Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone days before he was set to report to a federal prison to serve a 40-month term after being convicted of lying under oath in the investigation of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)