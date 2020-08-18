Trump Family Returns to White House in First Photos Since Pandemic Began

The president of the United States, who is facing growing internal and foreign crises, visited his brother just before his death in New York over the weekend, finds himself in a fight for his political future in the run-up to the November election.

Donald Trump was met with large applause from a crowd of supporters upon his return from Washington, DC, after the death of his younger brother, Robert.

The 74-year old US president arrived at the White House on Sunday evening with First Lady Melania, 50, and their son Barron, 14, following a short flight from Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump arrive at Morrisontown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey#Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/oSerR4SpHE — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) August 16, 2020

​This marks the first photo of the three together in public since the coronavirus pandemic began in the US five months ago.

Trump had a gloomy look as he stepped off of Marine One, waving to a group of fans as he walked across the lawn.

While travelling on Friday to Bedminster, President Trump stopped in Manhattan to meet his dying brother Robert at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital. He passed away on Saturday evening.

Robert, who reportedly took blood thinners, was suffering from brain bleeds as a result of a fall, according to a family friend speaking to the New York Times.

President Trump announced the death shortly afterward in a tender official statement.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight".

"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."