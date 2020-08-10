Video: Trump Rushed From Briefing Room After Shooting Unfolds Outside White House Grounds

Just a few minutes into Trump's daily briefing, as he was discussing recent economic gains, Secret Service suddenly ended the press conference and pulled the president as well as the officials intended to partake in the briefing, back into the hidden passage behind the briefing room.
🚨 Trump abruptly walked away from the podium after an aide approached and whispered something to him, ending his news conference after just a couple minutes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VBZWooa1CY— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
"There was a shooting outside of the White House," Trump later explained. "Always quick and very effective work … there was an actual shooting … someone has been taken to the hospital … shot by Secret Service."
"It was outside of the White House," Trump said. "Somebody was taken to the hospital. It was the suspect who was shot ... It was outside of the premises."
Reporters in the White House pool posted on social media that the doors had been locked and camera crews outside the windows had been rushed off as well.
Camera crews and producers moved off Pebble Beach. Reports of shots fired. This is all developing pic.twitter.com/zA6rFN5MCp— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 10, 2020
NBC reported a Secret Service agent had shot at a person in Lafayette Park near 17th Street. It was unclear why the person had been shot. Trump said a fuller briefing on the incident would come from law enforcement later.
"You were surprised. I was surprised also. I think it's pretty unusual," Trump joked with reporters after returning to the briefing room a few minutes later. "It might not have had anything to do with me."
