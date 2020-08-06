Jeff Bezos Sells Over $3.1 Bln in Amazon Shares This Week

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold more than $3.1 billion in his company's shares, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Earlier, Bezos sold more than $4.1 billion worth of shares in Amazon.
Online retail giant Amazon published its second-quarter 2020 results last week, which showed reported sales of $88.9 billion. The company's net profit doubled to $5.2 billion. Online shopping ramped up during the coronavirus pandemic, causing supply chain shortages and, as a result, delays in deliveries.
In 2020, Amazon shares have risen 73 percent so far. On Wednesday, the company's shares advanced 2.1 percent, according to CNBC News.
