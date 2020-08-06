Michelle Obama Says She Has 'Low-Grade Depression', Partly Because of Trump Administration

Michelle Obama, the wife of former President Barack Obama, has shared that she has been suffering from "some form of low-grade depression".
"I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression", the former first lady said on "The Michelle Obama Podcast". "Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."
Obama, 56, said that she had issues with her daily workout and sleep, "waking up in the middle of the night" because of anxiety, and has been experiencing a heaviness that she has never felt in her life.
"...waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanised, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting", Obama said.
She said that she has been trying to maintain her exercise routine and is cheered up when surrounded by her family and friends.
