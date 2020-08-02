Trump: Federal Gov't 'Must Again Seek the Death Penalty' For Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of the decision made by US Appeals Court to overturn the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the bomber of 2013 Boston Marathon, demanding that the federal government "must again seek death penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial".
Noting it was "ridiculous that this process is taking so long", Trump said that "out Country cannot let the appellate decision stand".
"Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court agreed that this “was one of the worst domestic terrorist attacks since the 9/11 atrocities”. Yet the appellate court tossed out the death sentence. So many lives lost and ruined. The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long!", Trump's tweets said.
....and ruined. The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand. Also, it is ridiculous that this process is taking so long!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020
After US Appeals Court announced Tsarnaev's death penalty overturning and ordered a new penalty trial, Trump called the decision "ridiculous", insisting that Tsarnaev was "an animal that killed so many people."
The bombing that occured at Boston Marathon in 2013 claimed three lives and injured over 260 people. Dzhokhar and his brother Tamerlan were found guilty of the attack, with the latter killed by the police while on the run, and Dzhokhar arrested and sentenced to death in 2015.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)