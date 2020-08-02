Video: Apple Fire Rages East of Los Angeles, Thousands Evacuated

The colossal 1,600-hectare wildfire is far from being put out despite 374 firefighters and air support struggling to contain the inferno, covering the skies above large areas of southern California with smoke.

A violent wildfire, dubbed the Apple Fire, has spanned a large area in southern California, causing the evacuation of an estaimed 7,800 people and destroying at least one house on Sunday.

As reported by Fox News, the fire is zero percent contained, despite a large amount of air support and 375 firefighters engaged in combating it. The Apple Fire started in Riverside, 88 kilometres east of Los Angeles, and has currently scorched over 1,600 hectares.

Evacuation orders have been issued for north of Wilson St, east of Sunset Ave and west of Hathaway St., north of Cherry Valley, Potato Canyon and San Bernardino, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

Video shared in social media shows columns of smoke rising to the sky as fire spreads.

​Firefighters are struggling to contain the fire with the help of aircraft. Users are sharing video of the wildfire raging in their neighbourhood.

​The firefighters are working in extreme conditions, as the National Weather Service is reporting temperatures up to 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Riverside and 104 degrees in San Bernardino. Evacuation warnings have recently come for areas including land north of Morongo Rd, east of Millard Canyon Rd, and west of Whitewater Canyon Rd.

​Southern California is known to see wildfires in late summer and early autumn, particularity during the frequent droughts.