Video: Apple Fire Rages East of Los Angeles, Thousands Evacuated

A violent wildfire, dubbed the Apple Fire, has spanned a large area in southern California, causing the evacuation of an estaimed 7,800 people and destroying at least one house on Sunday.
As reported by Fox News, the fire is zero percent contained, despite a large amount of air support and 375 firefighters engaged in combating it. The Apple Fire started in Riverside, 88 kilometres east of Los Angeles, and has currently scorched over 1,600 hectares.
Evacuation orders have been issued for north of Wilson St, east of Sunset Ave and west of Hathaway St., north of Cherry Valley, Potato Canyon and San Bernardino, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).
Video shared in social media shows columns of smoke rising to the sky as fire spreads.
About 7,800 people are under evacuation orders as the #AppleFire keeps spreading. It has scorched more than 6 square miles and is still 0% contained.— KTLA (@KTLA) August 2, 2020
Follow live updates here: https://t.co/cMN86lvqhx pic.twitter.com/lXGU1oJFt9
Extremely intense fire behavior on #AppleFire pic.twitter.com/3KYVO2y8H9— socalfirephoto.com (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 1, 2020
View from the north of the #AppleFire - watch the smoke https://t.co/2gFtVkhYQR pic.twitter.com/NhSik5bgCu— California's Kind of On Fire Again (@Califirenia) August 2, 2020
🇺🇸 — DEVELOPING: At least 375 firefighters are battling the Apple-Fire, a wildfire in Southern California that quickly spread across 4,125 acres on Saturday, destroying at least one home and two structures and forcing evacuations in several neighborhoodspic.twitter.com/uaCcQtkwQq— Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) August 2, 2020
Smoke from the #AppleFire here in Yucca Valley/29 Palms area. Taken about 2 hours ago. Ash is falling and covering the ground here pic.twitter.com/DPtvKzKtio— sᴍɪʟᴇʏ ɢɪʀʟ ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ ᴀᴄɴʜ ǫᴜᴇᴇɴ (@cardibri3) August 2, 2020
Firefighters are struggling to contain the fire with the help of aircraft. Users are sharing video of the wildfire raging in their neighbourhood.
Super Tanker Drops!!! A little bit of video from today. #applefire #rmgnews #firephotogirl pic.twitter.com/bcr58MMuZl— FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) August 2, 2020
My next door neighboris a volcano 🌋#AppleFire pic.twitter.com/DbyeU9iE9Y— ᴍɪᴀ “ᗯKᘔ" ᴏʀɴᴇʟᴀsꨄ (@wonderlandkillz) August 2, 2020
The firefighters are working in extreme conditions, as the National Weather Service is reporting temperatures up to 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Riverside and 104 degrees in San Bernardino. Evacuation warnings have recently come for areas including land north of Morongo Rd, east of Millard Canyon Rd, and west of Whitewater Canyon Rd.
.@ClevelandNF El Cariso Hot Shots on the #AppleFire pic.twitter.com/f6219F88Yo— socalfirephoto.com (@SoCalFirePhoto) August 2, 2020
Breaking: #AppleFire in Riverside County, California, is now 4,125 acres and 0% contained. Over 1,000 homes have been evacuated due to the fire. pic.twitter.com/1SwTHo7yn3— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 1, 2020
Mile High Ranch #AppleFire Anaheim FD E305 taking heat defending homes. pic.twitter.com/HOJW3VJ9BK— 564FIRE (@564FIREPhoto) August 1, 2020
Southern California is known to see wildfires in late summer and early autumn, particularity during the frequent droughts.
