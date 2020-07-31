Trump May Ban TikTok in US, Looking for Domestic Alternative, Media Report Suggests

The US administration may ban the TikTok application in the country, senior White House reporter for Bloomberg, Jennifer Jacobs, said on Twitter.
BREAKING: Trump admin decision on TikTok is imminent, sources tell me, @jendeben and @SalehaMohsin— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 31, 2020
On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a national security review of TikTok would be presented to the White House within days along with possible "alternatives" to the application.
Prior to that, several Republican senators, including Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Kevin Cramer, addressed the Trump administration, as well as the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, asking them to look into the possibility of Beijing meddling in the 2020 presidential election in the US by means of its alleged control over ByteDance, a Chinese company that owns TikTok.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)