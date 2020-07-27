Almost 60 Policemen Injured in Seattle Riot, 47 People Arrested

"In all 59 officers were injured throughout the day with one of those being hospitalized. Injuries ranged from abrasions and bruising to burns and a torn meniscus. Officers arrested 47 people by the end of the protest for assaults on officers, failure to disperse, and obstruction", the police said in a statement.
Throughout the day law enforcement forces were moving protesters away from the East Precinct after they threw an explosive at the building, local police department added.
Seattle right now. The Pacific Northwest just doesn’t stop.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 27, 2020
🎥: @richsssmith
pic.twitter.com/XZmjZLTdWR
Police head back toward precinct, protesters have been told to disperse and some have begun to leave, uncertain if all will go #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/hYzJJg16yH— Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) July 27, 2020
Earlier, the number of arrests was at 45, and the number of injured officers was only 21. The Seattle police department has declared a riot.
The United States has been gripped by protests after the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd in police custody in late May.
