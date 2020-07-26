Protester Accidentally Shoots Another Protester as Jeep Drives Through Crowd in Colorado - Videos

A protester opened fire injuring another person in the leg while attempting to hit a vehicle that drove through a crowd of demonstrators on I-225 highway in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday evening, according to the local police department.
#APDAlert While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020
Footage from the scene has been spread on social media, showing a teal-coloured jeep driving at a high speed into the crowd as several gunshots are heard. According to witnesses on social media, the driver and/or the passenger in the jeep were firing at the protesters, though the information has not been confirmed by the police.
Here’s what the TV news helicopter captured re: Jeep driving through protest pic.twitter.com/sRWxc8OrAu— Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) July 26, 2020
This appears to be video of a shooting in #Aurora Colorado from earlier tonight on I-225... Initial reports suggest that as protesters were taking over the highway a Blue jeep came by and protesters fired on the Jeep hitting other protesters. (not confirmed) with those details. pic.twitter.com/3fE03A5Pu2— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) July 26, 2020
The jeep was towed and the police are now investigating the incident.
