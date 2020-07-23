US Authorities Call Out 'Satanic Cult Activity' Warning Hoax in San Bernardino Forest Area

Authorities in the United States have moved to address what appears to be fake signs warning people against camping, that were apparently discovered in the San Bernardino National Forest area.
The sign in question, whose image was originally posted on social media by the US Forest Service, is emblazoned with what looks like the agency's logo, and warns people about "increased Satanic Cult activity in the area".
The sign further claims that "several pets have been reportedly sacrificed in satanic rituals", and that "several missing persons reports have been filed with local authorities".
"The is not an official Forest Service sign, and there is no known threats of this type to visitors", the Forest Service stated, asking those who might possess information about people posting the sign in question to contact their dispatch.
