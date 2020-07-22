Trump Holds Press Briefing at White House - Video

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.
Trump is expected to speak about the coronavirus situation in the country. At the press briefing on Tuesday, the president said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the US "will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better", and added that developing a vaccine is a top priority now.
Overall, the US has reported over 3.91 million coronavirus cases and more than 142,000 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Wednesday, California overtook New York as the state with the most reported COVID-19 cases.
