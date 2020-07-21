Pompeo Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal President

“Today, I am announcing a reward under the Transnational Organized Crime Program of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national, Maikel Jose Moreno Perez, for participating in transnational organized crime”, Pompeo said. “I am also announcing the designation of Moreno Perez and his wife … for his involvement in significant corruption.”
Pompeo accused Perez of obtaining money or property from bribes to sway the outcome of civil and criminal cases in Venezuela.
Maikel Jose Moreno Perez, a Maduro crony, used his position of authority for personal gain, accepting bribes to influence the outcomes of criminal cases in Venezuela. In publicly designating him today, we are sending a clear message: the U.S. stands firmly against corruption.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2020
“Moreno Perez received the bribes in exchange for judicial actions, such as directing lower-court judges to release specific defendants or to dismiss particular cases, in over 20 judicial proceedings”, Pompeo added. “Moreno Perez was charged in a federal complaint filed on 12 March 2020 in the Southern District of Florida with money laundering offenses associated with the bribery.”
Pompeo noted that the US Treasury Department listed Moreno Perez in May 2017 as a Specially Designated National pursuant to Executive Order 13692 regarding Venezuela.
Under today’s designation, Moreno Perez and his spouse will be indefinitely ineligible for entry into the United States.
