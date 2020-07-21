US House Adds Measure to Defence Bill That Bars Funding for New Nuclear Testing in 2021

The amendment, introduced by lawmakers Steven Horsford and Dina Titus introduced on 8 June, was adopted on Monday evening with a 227-179 vote.
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering conducting the United States’ first nuclear test since 1992 to pressure Russia and China into negotiating a trilateral arms control deal.
In light of the reports, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea stressed in late June that he was unaware of any reason to conduct a live nuclear test at this time.
The Arms Control Association said last month that the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved in a party-line vote on 11 June an amendment to its version of the fiscal year 2021 NDAA to authorize $10 million to execute a nuclear test if necessary.
All comments
Show new comments (0)