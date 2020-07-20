Register
14:33 GMT20 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man rappels down the side of the Port Authority Building after hanging a sign during a climate change rally outside of the New York Times building

    NYT Blasts Slave-Owning US Founding Fathers, But Overlooks Own Founder's Link to Confederacy: Report

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107828/15/1078281553_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_25b902733c115b8bd5d530fb433703a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007201079936752-nyt-blasts-slave-owning-us-founding-fathers-but-overlooks-founders-link-to-confederacy---report/

    Last month, the author of The New York Times Magazine's Pulitzer-wining project 1619, aimed at re-examining the legacy of slavery in the US, said it was immoral to use the word "violence" when talking about destructive protests against racial discrimination in the country that resulted in buildings being burnt, destroyed, and looted.

    The New York Times and its Sunday supplement The New York Times Magazine have criticised the founding fathers of the United States for being slave owners, but don't address the skeletons in their own closet, the New York Post reported. An investigative report, conducted by Michael Goodwin, revealed that Adolph S. Ochs, the owner of the newspaper and his ancestors were supporters of the Confederacy and even owned slaves.

    According to Goodwin, Adolph Ochs, who transformed The New York Times into "the gold standard of journalism" after purchasing the paper in 1896 in a bankruptcy sale, donated money for the Stone Mountain memorial in Georgia that depicted Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy during the US Civil War. Moreover on the 100th anniversary of Davis’ birth, NYT published an article where the politician was described as a "great Southern leader".

    Another newspaper Adolph Ochs owned, The Chattanooga Times, published an article in 1900 about the Democratic Party, which the Ochs supported, that read:

    "[The party ] may justly insist that the evils of negro suffrage were wantonly inflicted on them".

    Michael Goodwin writes that the publisher’s mother, Bertha Levy Ochs, was caught smuggling medicine to Confederates in a baby carriage. Years later, Goodwin writes, Adolph Ochs and his brother George each claimed to be the baby whose carriage was used to carry contraband. Citing a 2000 book titled "The Jewish Confederates" Goodwin writes that when Bertha Levy Ochs died her coffin was draped with the Confederate flag at her request.

    Pulitzer winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Pulitzer Winning Journalist Criticized For Suggesting Destruction of Property is 'Not Violence'

    When Adolph Ochs himself suddenly died in 1931 in Chattanooga an association called United Daughters of the Confederacy, where Adolph’s mother was a member, sent a pillow embroidered with the Confederate flag to be placed in the coffin, Goodwin writes citing a 2012 report from the Civil War Times.

    One of Adolph’s ancestors Abraham Mendes Seixas was involved in slave trading. In a 2004 book about the slave trade titled "The Final Victims", Goodwin found a commercial advertising the sale of slaves.

    It read:

    "Abraham Seixas . . . He has for sale, Some Negroes, male
    Will suit full well grooms,
    He has likewise Some of their wives
    Can make clean, dirty rooms.
    For planting, too, He has a few
    To sell, all for cash, . . . or bring them to the lash".

    In his article Goodwin laments the fact that The New York Times criticises the founding fathers of the United States and other US presidents, but fails to make mention of the Confederate skeletons in its closet.

    "Handcuff the cops, tear down the statues, rewrite the textbooks, make America the world’s bad guy — that’s what today’s Times is selling. Anyone with such an activist agenda better be purer than Caesar’s wife. The Times clearly fails that test and owes its staff, stockholders and readers a full account of the slave holders and Confederates in its past", Michael Goodwin wrote.
    Tags:
    history rewriting, founding fathers, The New York Times, racism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse