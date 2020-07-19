Portland Protesters Break Into Police Association HQ Building, Set it on Fire - Video

Portland protesters broke into the building of the local Police Association headquarters, setting it on fire late Saturday night, according to police.
✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿"Riot declared at Portland Police Association headquarters as people set union office on fire" https://t.co/iWX3Z5A0qk— Jayrome (@ChazAustin4) July 19, 2020
The fire was put out a short time later, according to a police statement on Twitter.
Officers were able to put out the fire inside the PPA office and have restored order in the neighborhood there.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 19, 2020
Police have declared the gathering a riot and begun working to clear the downtown area.
On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called on US President Donald Trump to remove federal troops deployed to the city by the White House to quell ongoing protests, as the agents have reportedly used heavy-handed tactics against protesters, reporters, and legal observers, with some refusing to identify themselves and wearing no identification.
