Register
01:56 GMT19 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about administration efforts to curb federal regulations during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2020.

    Trump’s White House Reportedly Moves to Block Aid For CDC, COVID-19 Testing in New Relief Package

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (286)
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/13/1079926005_0:354:3010:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e1e3138dd41ec02428b3fd8f612e8c06.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007191079925986-trumps-white-house-reportedly-moves-to-block-aid-for-cdc-covid-19-testing-in-new-relief-package/

    The report comes as the United States is seeing a record resurgence of COVID-19 coronavirus cases, with a majority of US states registering unprecedented numbers of daily infections this month. US House Democrats passed a relief bill in late May, but the Republican-controlled Senate has yet to approve the package.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump is attempting to block billions of dollars of federal funds for US states to carry out additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in Congress’s next coronavirus relief package, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

    Sources told the outlet that the White House is also making efforts to block billions in aid that would potentially be allocated for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with other billions calculated to go to the departments of Defence and State to slow the spread of the pandemic domestically and overseas.

    According to the officials, GOP Senators, reportedly angered with current White House posturing, want to keep the money in the relief bill, but the Trump administration is making progress in its talks although the numbers are constantly changing.

    The relief bill, the subject of ongoing sessions between the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate, is reportedly expected to be the last major COVID-19 relief bill prior to the US presidential election in November.

    According to the Post, one of the sources said that GOP Senators were seeking to allocate $25 billion in federal assistance to states for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, but the Trump administration wanted that money to be blocked because states had not yet spent all the funding approved in previous relief packages.

    The administration is seeking to minimize the federal government’s role in addressing the pandemic, pushing for states to take the responsibility for testing, according to the newspaper.

    The Trump administration reportedly wants to redirect money cut from testing and the CDC to fund other projects purportedly not related to addressing the pandemic — including a new FBI building, according to The Washington Post, citing people involved.

    As of Saturday, coronavirus infections in the United States had increased by nearly 71,000 new cases, while there were over 76,000 new cases registered on Friday alone, a record tally since the start of the pandemic. Overall, there are at least 3.7 million infected in the US, and an estimated 140,000 deaths.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (286)

    Related:

    ‘Facade of Freedom’: Florida’s Ex-Felon Voting Rights Rule Gutted in ‘War on Poor People’
    US Gun Sales Surge in ‘Seismic Shift’ Amid COVID-19, Widespread Protests
    Social Distancing in Style: Another Island Worth Millions of Dollars Sold Amid Hike in COVID Cases
    Atlanta Mayor ‘On Much Better Ground’ Defending Mask Mandate Against Georgia Governor - Journo
    South Ossetia Accuses Georgia of Stealing Bats For US Research
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, testing, aid, CDC, bill, relief, White House, coronavirus, COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse