US Imposes Sanctions on Nicaraguan President's Son Murillo Ortega

“Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega; Jose Jorge Mojica Mejia; and two companies they use in an effort to distribute regime propaganda and launder money,” the release said.
The two designated companies include Difuso Comunicaciones S.A. and Mundo Digital S.A., according to the release.
The Treasury explained that Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo manages Difuso Comunicaciones S.A., which produces most of radio and television ad campaigns for the Nicaraguan government and its institutions.
“Difuso Comunicaciones S.A. was designated for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Juan Ortega, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13851,” it said. “Difuso Comunicaciones S.A., a public relations and advertising company, is used by Juan Ortega and the Ortega regime to spread regime propaganda.”
The Treasury continued to say that Jose Jorge Mojica Mejia acts as a personal representative of the Ortega family, and establishes shell companies to launder money.
“Mundo Digital S.A. was designated for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Mojica, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13851,” the release said. “Mundo Digital S.A. is used by Mojica as part of an effort to launder money for the Ortega regime.”
In May, The United States imposed sanctions on Nicaragua's finance minister and a top army commander over their support for the government of President Daniel Ortega.
