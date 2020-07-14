US, Mexico Extend Non-Essential Border Crossings Ban For 30 Days, Mexican Foreign Ministry Says

Foreign Ministry of Mexico announced the extension of non-essential border crossings ban for 30 more days based on the "reviewing the development of COVID-19 spread".
"After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19, [Mexico] raised to the [United States] extension, for a further 30 days, of restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border", the tweet reads.
Tras revisar el desarrollo de la propagación de COVID-19, 🇲🇽 planteó a 🇺🇸 la extensión, por 30 días más, de las restricciones al tránsito terrestre no esencial en su frontera común.— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) July 14, 2020
