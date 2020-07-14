Register
01:53 GMT14 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Miami. DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the new coronavirus is spreading and urged people to take precautions such as wearing masks in public places, social distancing and avoiding crowds

    ‘Shame on You’: Heckler Demands Florida Governor’s Resignation During COVID-19 Presser - Video

    © REUTERS / Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079875978_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a724f1d232d6711d1cb027e35f0883ed.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007141079876007-shame-on-you-heckler-demands-florida-governors-resignation-during-covid-19-presser---video/

    Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Monday news conference was interrupted by a state resident who called on the official to resign and accused him of falsifying COVID-19 novel coronavirus case numbers.

    During his Monday COVID-19 update alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, DeSantis was interrupted by an individual who later identified himself as Thomas Kennedy, a Florida state coordinator for immigrant advocacy group United We Dream.

    “Shame on you! You are an embarrassment! You are an embarrassment! We are getting record-breaking cases, and you are doing nothing,” Kennedy is overheard yelling at the Florida executive.

    "You are doing nothing. You are falsifying information, and you are misleading the public. Over 4,000 people have died, and you [referring to Giménez] are blaming the protestors," he added. "You guys have no plans, and you're doing nothing.”

    According to Florida’s state health website, a total of 4,242 deaths related to the novel coronavirus have occurred in the state. In addition to an 11.25% positivity rate among tests on Saturday, 248 hospitalizations were added on Sunday to the running pandemic total, which has exceeded 18,400 hospitalizations as of Monday, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. That total is cumulative, and does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized.

    Florida logged more new cases of the novel coronavirus than all of Europe combined on Sunday, as it reported 15,300 infections - the largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases in any state during the pandemic. California set the previous record last Wednesday, with 11,694 positive cases.

    DeSantis came under fire in May over state transparency and the removal of Rebekah Jones, a designer of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, from her own project. She argued that the team now running the reporting tool would not "continue the same level of accessibility and transparency that I made central to the process,” as reported by CBS Tampa Bay.

    The state government has also received pushback for Republican Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s emergency order mandating that all Florida school boards "open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students” in August.

    Many view the mandate as a dangerous rejection of publicly available data amid an attempt to return to normalcy.

    Though younger individuals are less likely to die from COVID-19 than their older counterparts, the risk level of any one person varies, and they can still spread the contagious disease - even if they are asymptomatic.

    As states such as Florida, California, Texas and South Carolina experience surges in new novel coronavirus cases and related deaths, even US President Donald Trump has taken extra personal precautions and was recently spotted wearing a mask in public for the first time - despite his initial resistance to federal advisories advocating masks.

    Related:

    Roger Stone Says He Would Do Anything to Get Trump Re-Elected 'Short of Breaking the Law'
    DoJ Releases Clemency Order Trump Signed for Associate Roger Stone
    ‘Convenient Excuse’: Trump New Hampshire Rally Called Off Due to Low Ticket Sales, Not Bad Weather
    Photo: Donald Trump Jr.’s Public Intoxication Arrest Docs Released Ahead of Family Memoir
    New York Judge Rejects Trump Family Efforts to Prevent Publication of Niece's Memoir
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, coronavirus, COVID-19, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayans Pedro Cea, Hector Scarone and Hector Castro (from L) celebrate after Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup soccer final in Montevideo 30 July 1930
    Historic 13 July in 15 Photos of First FIFA World Cup in 1930
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse