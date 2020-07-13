California Governor Issues Statewide Order to Shutter All Indoor Operations as COVID-19 Cases Soar

Under the new order, restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, indoor malls, personal care services, places of worship and offices in non-critical sectors will all be shut down. Bars across the state must cease all operations.
"We've made this point on multiple occasions and that is we're moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order," Newsom said during a Monday press conference.
On Monday, the Los Angeles and San Diego unified school districts announced that schools will only offer online teaching in August, Reuters reported.
California is one of many US states, including Texas, Florida, South Carolina, that have experienced surging cases in recent weeks.
The most recent statistics by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on July 12 reveal that COVID-19 hospitalization rate and positivity rate - which is a measure of community spread - are both "trending upward in the 14-day-average."
The seven-day average number of new cases as of July 12 is 8,664 new COVID-19 cases per day, which represents a substantial increase from the seven-day average a week prior of 6,987 cases. The counties with the highest number of cases include Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, and San Diego, in that order.
In addition, modeling data by the CDPH reveals that COVID-19 is expected to spread exponentially.
On Sunday, 19 US states saw cases reach new daily records, with Texas, Georgia and Florida each reporting more than 15,000 new cases on Sunday.
Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the COVID-19 global death toll could increase.
"Some of this may be lag, we may see deaths start to climb again because we’ve only really experienced this rapid increase in cases over the last five to six weeks,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program told CNBC. “I don’t think it should be a surprise if the deaths start to rise again. It will be very unfortunate, but it may happen.”
