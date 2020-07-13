First US Federal Execution in Nearly Two Decades Delayed Hours Before Lethal Injection

Judge Tanya Chutkan of the US District Court in Washington has issued an injunction ordering the US Department of Justice to postpone the first federal execution in 17 years, which was scheduled for today. The injunction, issued just hours before the execution was to be carried out, gives a green light to legal challenges against the lethal injection protocol to continue.
A US appeals court earlier rejected the ruling of an Indiana judge to block the first federal execution. The ruling was issued after some of the victims’ relatives sued, claiming that the Indiana prison had failed to provide a safe environment for them to attend the execution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

