US President Donald Trump Expects Presidential Hopeful Kanye West to Support Him

"I like his voice being heard but he has always been for us, he is going to be with us and his wife [Kim Kardashian West] is going to be with us ... He is a very good guy, a person that I get along with very well, and in the end, I think he will support us," Trump told the Fox News broadcaster on late Thursday.
Last week, West surprisingly voiced his intention to enter the presidential race, just five months before the November 3rd election. West also posted a video, showing him register to vote, and explaining it is an easy procedure. In
To vote click below https://t.co/LRJ8hC5rGi#2020VISION pic.twitter.com/MJOVGYYYvQ— ye (@kanyewest) July 9, 2020
The rapper previously expressed support for Trump and met the president in the Oval Office in October 2018. West has also reportedly worked on prison reform with his wife.
