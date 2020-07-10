Trump Signs Order to Boost Economic, Educational Opportunities for Hispanic Americans

"The executive order I will sign in a few moments will expand our efforts across all of federal government to deliver educational and economic opportunity for Hispanic Americans", Trump said during remarks at the White House.
The White House said in a press release that the executive order improves access to educational, training, and economic opportunities for Hispanic American students by promoting options to enhance school choice, personalized learning, family engagement, civics education, and pathways to in-demand jobs.
Over the past three years, the Trump Administration has supported school choice, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and new career pathways, including apprenticeships and work-based learning initiatives, the release read.
The executive order establishes the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and Interagency Working Group. It also creates the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.
According to the White House, the Initiative shall, for instance, identify and promote educational and workforce development practices that have improved educational, professional, and economic outcomes for Hispanic Americans and encourage private-sector initiatives and foster public-private partnerships.
