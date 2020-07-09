Is Kim Kardashian Okay With Kanye's Stance on Abortion and Vaccination?

American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has apparently been keeping quiet after her husband Kanye West slammed Planned Parenthood, an organization she once publicly advocated, the Daily Mail reports.
During a recent interview with Forbes magazine, Kanye claimed that Planned Parenthood was "placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work."
"I am pro-life because I'm following the word of the bible", the rapper said while outlining his stance on abortion.
But as the newspaper points out, Kim actually supported Planned Parenthood in a previous episode of her reality TV show.
"The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it is an abortion clinic; that is nothing what it is like,” said Kim in a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (KUWTK), in which she met with Sue Dunlap, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. "Hearing that first hand [women's stories] really made it real for me."
Also, while Kanye revealed his apparent anti-vaccination stance, saying that "when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious", it turns out that in a 2013 episode of KUWTK, Kim took her entire family to get Tdap vaccines, the newspaper adds.
