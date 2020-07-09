Register
11:42 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020.

    Pentagon is BAE: Defence Firm CEOs Send Letters to US Gov't for Up to $15bn COVID-19 Lifeline

    © REUTERS / Alexander Drago
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/46/1079644690_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e7d40a7699f3b17473ab5576ed582ab7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007091079837067-pentagon-is-bae-defence-firm-ceos-send-letters-to-us-govt-for-up-to-15bn-covid-19-lifeline/

    The news comes as one of the world's top defence firms is set to release its second quarter earnings for 2020 later in July, which could reveal figures on losses due to COVID-19 and others.

    Top executives from eight defence firms in the US have urged the US government to ensure billions will not be reallocated to other firms affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic without replacing the funds, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

    Defence firms Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BAE Systems Inc, General Dynamics, Boeing Co's defence wing, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Textron Inc published separate letters sent to the White House and Pentagon, voicing concerns over COVID-19 expenses "well beyond" the Pentagon's funding, potentially blocking US efforts to modernise its military, the report read.

    Pentagon officials have reportedly requested funds in the "lower double-digit billions" to the White House Office of Management and Budget amid fears over losing high-skilled workers facing redundancies or poaching by competitor firms.

    According to defence industry analyst Jim McAleese, up to $15bn may be needed to save the nation's defence industry, the report read.

    Chief executive Greg Hayes issued a temporary 10 percent base pay cut in June to all salaried staff at its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems businesses as well as corporate offices, a press statement revealed.

    Boeing airplane manufacturing plant outside Seattle, in Renton, Washington
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Boeing, FAA 'Recklessly' Hid Design Flaws in 737 Max Planes to Dodge Regulations, Whistleblower Says
    But according to Boeing chief executive David Calhoun, the ongoing pandemic was "affecting every aspect of our business" but that the company was working to tackle the "unprecedented health crisis and adapt for a changed marketplace".

    “While COVID-19 is adding unprecedented pressure to our business, we remain confident in our long term future. We continue to support our defense customers in their critical national security missions," Mr Calhoun said at the time.

    To date, Boeing holds cash flows of $4.3bn with revenue losses of roughly $19bn and over 12,000 jobs due to numerous crises, including COVID-19 workforce shortages and the ongoing 737 Max crisis, according to company figures.

    Two crashes involving the troubled aircraft resulted in 346 deaths in Indonesia and Ethiopia in recent years, with investigations suspecting the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The US Federal Aviation Authority began performed flight tests in late June ahead of efforts to recertify the troubled aircraft, according to reports.

    Related:

    US Army Begins Testing for New Missile Defense System That May Enter Service by 2022
    Prospects of Boeing’s Dreamliner Nosedive Amid Safety Alert Over Cracks in Rolls-Royce-Made Engines
    US Congress Committee Probes Lockheed Martin Failure to Meet F-35 Contract Demands
    Raytheon Wins Contract Worth Over $2.2 Billion to Sell Mobile Radars to Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, job cuts, budget cuts, coronavirus, COVID-19, weapons, defense cuts, defense, defence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse