Mary Trump's Claim Trump Paid Shapiro to Take SATs Does Not Fit Timeline, Shapiro's Wife Reveals

Mary Trump's allegations that the US president paid his friend, Joe Shapiro, to take a college admission test for him, contradicts the timeline of when they met, according to a new video posted by Shapiro's wife, Pam Shriver.
She says that her husband, who passed away 21 years ago, cannot defend himself now, but she can recall when and where he first met with Donald Trump, as he told her.
"He [Shapiro] went to the University of Pennsylvania, member of the class of 1968. It was while he was at University of Pennsylvania where he met Donald Trump. They became friends; they loved the sport of golf. They shared the same hometown of New York City; they shared the same campus. They stayed in a little bit of touch through the years", she says on video.
My statement about my late husband, Joe Shapiro. @CNN @MSNBC @washingtonpost @nytimes @latimes @Santucci @ABC pic.twitter.com/tAlCF1VANn— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 8, 2020
In her newly published book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man", Trump's niece claims he had Shapiro take his SATs in order to gain admission to the prestigious Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and it was easy to cheat at that time with no photo IDs, given Trump's financial capabilities.
"To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker to take his SATs for him", Mary Trump writes, according to a copy obtained by the media. "That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDS and computerised records. Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well."
The White House earlier dismissed allegations about Trump's admission exams, calling the memoir a "book full of falsehoods".
