Register
10:38 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Church of Scientology, New York

    Church of Scientology Receives Hundreds of Thousands in Paycheck Protection Money from Trump Admin

    © CC BY 2.0 / Ben Sutherland / Church of Scientology, New York
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/79/1079827941_0:430:2730:1966_1200x675_80_0_0_553279ad231f71b87bfd67c333286673.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007081079827911-church-of-scientology-receives-hundreds-of-thousands-in-paycheck-protection-money-from-trump-admin/

    On Monday, the US government published a list of small business and nonprofit organisations which had earlier received loans under the Paycheck Protection Programme as a part of the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief act. The names of some of these beneficiaries turned out to be quite surprising to the public.

    Three branches of the Church of Scientology became recipients of small businesses forgivable loans allocated through the Paycheck Protection Programme (PPP), in accordance with the Trump administration’s CARES Act, data published by the US Treasury revealed, as cited by the Daily Beast.

    The churches, located in Washington D.C., New York and Belleair, Florida, received between $150,000 and $300,000 in loans as a part of the administration’s efforts to help small businesses and nonprofit organisations survive the coronavirus pandemic and retain jobs. The data showed that thanks to the financial infusion, the Church of Scientology of New York was able to save up to 10 workers from being let go, while its sister branch in Belleair claimed to have saved 13.

    Scientology, which is a set of beliefs invented by American writer L. Ron Hubbard in the 20th century, has been deemed controversial by many due to its “shadowy rituals” and cult practices, and is even often referred to by some as a “sect”. It is, however, known to be publicly backed by big Hollywood names, including Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

    The Church of Scientology was just one among tens of thousands of religious organisations that received money through the corona-related $2 trillion package. Some beneficiaries included a Trump-aligned Dallas megachurch which hosted Vice President Mike Pence in June. The data showed that First Baptist Dallas was approved for a forgivable loan worth between $2 million and $5 million.

    The list of religious organisations entitled for the loans also included mosques and synagogues, but according to Reuters, it was still “heavily skewed” towards Christian institutions.

    Religious entities constituted just a small portion of nearly 650,000 organisations and businesses provided with PPP, the names of which were revealed by the US government.

    President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Park of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Over a Quarter of Americans See Trump as Man of Faith, Poll Shows After Scandalous Church Photo-Op
    The Treasury still hasn't identified companies that received less than $150,000 in loans, which constitute nearly 80% of around five million beneficiaries, sparking a lawsuit from news organisations.

    One of the identified recipients was Yeezy - the clothing and sneaker brand of Kanye West. The company is said to have received a financial infusion ranging between $2 million to $5 million as the government wasn't specific about the amount of funds provided, only providing a range.

    Tags:
    US Treasury, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Church of Scientology, Scientology, Washington DC, Florida, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse