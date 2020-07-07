US Marines Launch Probe as 'Individual' Sustains Self-Inflicted Wounds at California Base

US Marines have announced that an investigation has been launched into a shooting incident which took place at California Base earlier in the day.
#BREAKING: The shelter in place order for the installation has been lifted. An individual sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 8:30 a.m. (1/2)— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020
They said that a suspected shooter has been transported to a hospital.
The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility. There are no other injuries reported at this time. This incident is under investigation. (2/2)— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020
Reports about an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center first emerged about 06:30 am.
The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) is the largest US Marine Corps base. It is located next to the city of Twentynine Palms in California's San Bernardino County.
