Firm Linked to Nancy Pelosi's Husband Listed Among PPP Recipients

EDI Associates, linked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million under the federal $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to loan-level disclosures released on Monday.
According to Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill, her husband is an investor in the firm and therefore was "not even aware" that the loan was applied for, stressing that he is "a minor, passive investor".
Nancy Pelosi previously criticised the Trump administration for "concealing" the PPP loan data, stressing that the program is designed to help "minority, women and veteran-owned businesses" in particular amid the pandemic.
"The Administration's decision to hide basic PPP loan data is a disturbing sign of its lack of concern for who gets this funding, how much they receive or why", she said in a statement released on 26 June.
EDI Associates is a limited partnership that invests in the El Dorado Hotel in Sonoma, California. It was listed in Pelosi's mandatory disclosure forms for 2018. Paul Pelosi's asset is identified between $250,001 and $500,000, according to Bloomberg.
