At Least 12 Wounded After Shooting in South Carolina Nightclub

A Greenville County Sheriff's deputy noticed a "disturbance" at the club before 2 a.m., and called for backup due to "active gunfire from inside the building", according to Lt. Jimmy Bolt. Authorities stated the victims have been hospitalised in "various conditions".
According to AP, the lounge's Facebook page advertised a trap rap performance by Foogiano on 4 July, but it is still not clear if the shooting occurred during the event.
🇺🇸 États-Unis : Une fusillade a eu lieu cette nuit (heure locale) dans la discothèque Lavish Lounge au sud de Greenville en Caroline du Sud. Au moins 12 blessés sont à déplorer pic.twitter.com/H8QCLngwpR— Alexandre L_B (@alex_le_bars) July 5, 2020
The news comes after a series of fatal shootings across the American South. On Saturday, one man was killed and three others injured in a shooting attack at a Mississippi nightclub, and a day before a child was shot dead and three others were admitted to a hospital after a shooting at a mall in Alabama.
All comments
Show new comments (0)