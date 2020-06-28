Register
11:02 GMT28 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, attends to a COVID-19 patient in the hospital where she works, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020.

    ‘Critical Moment’: Lockdown Exit in LA County in Jeopardy as COVID-19 Cases Surge Again

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (99)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/95/1079739505_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_59aeb695ddbc217334bca608df26a059.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006281079739460-critical-moment-lockdown-exit-in-la-county-in-jeopardy-as-covid-19-cases-surge-again/

    The nation’s most populous county has become a new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for almost half of all virus cases registered in California.

    Los Angeles County could delay the easing of local coronavirus restrictions in light of the increase in new cases, health officials have warned.

    “We are at a critical moment in our COVID-19 recovery journey,” Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, said in a statement on Saturday. “With increased contact among non-household members, there are many more opportunities for transmission of COVID-19, particularly if public directives are not followed, and the data is now showing concerning trends.”

    She added that “if we can’t find it in us to follow these mandates, including wearing face coverings and distancing when around others, we jeopardise our ability to move forward on the recovery journey.”

    Los Angeles County, which accounts for more than one-quarter of California’s population and is the largest county in the US by population, has been reporting sizeable increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations. The 7-day average of daily new cases surpassed 1,900 as of Saturday, far above the 1,379 average two weeks ago.

    The number of daily hospitalisations has grown from 1,350-1,450 in recent weeks to 1,698, while the cumulative positivity rate – a key indicator of community spread – has surged from 5.8 percent two weeks ago to 8.6 percent, according to the county’s department of public health.

    There were 23 new virus-related deaths and 2,169 new cases logged in the county as of Saturday. The new figures brought the county’s totals to 3,285 deaths and 95,371 cases. This compares with 5,872 deaths and 206,433 positive tests across California, which appeared to have the situation reasonably under control a few weeks ago.

    The new spike is believed to be caused by state authorities expanding the testing capacity and local governments relaxing stay-at-home orders and other social distancing guidelines.

    Last week, LA County allowed the latest round of businesses to reopen, including bars, wineries, breweries, and tattoo parlours. The most recent easing of restrictions on business activity came around three weeks after the flare-up of mass street protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd and other black Americans.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (99)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse