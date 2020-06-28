Shooting Reported at Walmart Distribution Centre in Red Bluff, California

At least two people have been shot dead and four more have been injured at a Walmart Distribution Centre in Red Bluff, California, The New York Times reports citing a hospital official.
Those injured remain in fair condition, a spokesperson for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff said.
According to the Times, eyewitnesses heard about 50 gunshots. It is also reported that a car drove into the door of the distribution centre.
Red Bluff Daily News said that at least five ambulances arrived at the scene, as well as police officers and firefighters.
The gunman has reportedly been shot in the chest.
