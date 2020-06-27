Register
13:41 GMT27 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a conference call with banks on efforts to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, at the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington

    Ivanka Trump: US Gov Will Emphasise Skills Over ‘Outdated Degree Requirements’ in Federal Hiring

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107889/05/1078890534_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7dd8d493aa2b0de4ecaa531263bad722.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006271079735775-Ivanka-Trump-federal-hiring/

    The development comes as a host of private companies, including Apple, Lockheed Martin and Siemens have joined a Trump administration initiative geared toward promoting multiple education and training pathways, likely benefiting those who did not attend university.

    Ivanka Trump has announced the penning of a new Executive Order (EO) in hiring for federal government jobs that will privilege skill sets over university degrees.

    Ivanka- who doubles up as an advisor to her father, President Trump - has said that the new policy would make room for the “talents and competencies of all Americans” to be considered for federal employment and will ensure that government agencies move beyond “outdated degree requirements” in the hiring process.

    “You are once again leading by example today with the EO signing. As the nation’s largest employer, we are always seeking to retain the best and the brightest to serve the American people” Ms. Trump said sat next to her father as he unveiled the new bill.

    “Today we’re taking that next step, as you mentioned, and signing an executive order that directs federal agencies to hire based on skills and knowledge not just outdated degree requirements,” she added.

    President Trump himself weighed in, saying that, “the federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school but the skills and talents that you bring to the job.”

    The Executive Order, Mr Trump elaborated, aims ultimately to “replace outdated… degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring.”

    The order was introduced to the public as part of a broader shift in the direction of the hiring processes used by the US’ largest employer - the federal government, which recruits 2.1 million civilians workers - in advance of an upcoming meeting to be held by the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Ivanka - who sits as the co-chair of the board - has previously stated that it is her mission to improve recruitment requirements to diversify the types of individuals that work for the US government.

    Reportedly, the White House is not totally scrapping degree requirements, but is instead emphasising skill sets for particular jobs that do not necessarily require a degree. The aim of the initiative, according to the Trump Administration, is to underscore the fact that while degrees may be important in some respects, there is much learning that goes on outside of the lecture theatre and that this fact should be reflected in the federal government’s workforce.

    During the unveiling of the order, Ivanka also praised her father for his response to the Coronavirus, saying that, “last December, you fought for and secured paid leave for every federal worker.”

    “This was a first - creating a workplace that reflect our American values of both work and family and helping us retain talent. It’s also why you fought so hard this spring when COVID hit to secure paid sick leave for Americans employed by small businesses and additional funding for childcare providers… helping millions and millions of Americans remain employed and providing relief to small businesses across the country,” Ivanka added.

    Some Twitter users jumped at the chance to give their opinions on whether they believe policy is a good idea.

     

    Tags:
    US government, recruitment, White House, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse