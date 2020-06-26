Tesla's Cars Ranked Worst in Quality in New Survey

In 2019, several employees revealed that they had been pressured by officials in the company to make shortcuts when manufacturing cars in order to meet Elon Musk’s ambitious target of 6,000 vehicles a week. The workers also complained about the harsh conditions they were working in.

Tesla’s cars have been ranked the worst in quality, according to a survey conducted by J.D. Power, a US-based data analytics and consumer intelligence company. The annual study looks at the problems experienced by owners of new 2020 model-year vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership with the quality determined by the number of issues experienced per 100 vehicles.

Tesla, which is viewed as a leader in the automotive industry, performed the worst among 32 brands. Its vehicles had 250 problems (per 100 cars), while the average number was 166. The company even "surpassed" outsiders like Land Rover (228) and Jaguar (190), who have been on the bottom of the list for the last three years.

At the same time, Doug Betts, president of the automotive division at J.D. Power, noted that the ranking is not official as it doesn’t meet the criteria. J.D. needs to collect data from respondents in the 50 US states. However, according to Betts, Tesla doesn’t grant permission to data analytics firm to survey owners in 15 states. Nevertheless J.D. Power managed to collect "a large enough sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states" to calculate Tesla’s score.

Another detail that should be noted, is that all problems experienced by owners are not related to security. Customers complained about body panel accuracy, rattles, wind noise, and paint jobs.

The top-rated brands in 2020 were the US brand Dodge and Kia with 136 problems per 100 cars. The former was ranked 8th last year, while the latter has secured top spots on the quality survey for the past 4 years.