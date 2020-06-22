Register
00:45 GMT23 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton speaks during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

    'Man Drunk on Power': Ex-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Slams Bolton in Her Upcoming Book

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Drake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/40/1079684023_0:318:2809:1899_1200x675_80_0_0_210c88371d7183039fba67a9123e0d93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006221079692606-man-drunk-on-power-ex-white-house-press-secretary-sarah-sanders-slams-bolton-in-her-upcoming-book/

    Sanders shared an excerpt from her memoir after a federal court judge on Saturday allowed Bolton to release his own book, which the US administration tried to block, saying it contained certain classified information about current events and policy issues.

    Sarah Sanders posted a series of tweets on late Monday, in which the former White House press secretary shared a full excerpt from her book "Speaking for Myself", to be released later this year, about ex-national security advisor John Bolton.

    The full excerpt describes an unpleasant memory of 2019, when the Trump staff was supposed to depart for the Winfield House in London, but Bolton "apparently felt too important to travel" with the rest of the team, as Sanders writes, and took a separate motorcade. Sanders pointed out that this was not the only time Bolton chose not to travel on Air Force One with Trump.

    Sanders characterises Bolton as an arrogant official "drunk on power", who often acted "like he was the president" and pursued an agenda contrary to that of Trump. 

    She then goes on to describe an altercation between Bolton and Mick Mulvaney at the Winfield House, when the latter lashed out at Bolton for his disrespect of his colleagues, which, Sanders says, was the "culmination of months of Bolton thinking he was more important".

    "The rest of us looked on and nodded in approval, proud of Mick for standing up for us. Mick even got a few high fives from officials thrilled someone had put Bolton in his place", Sanders finishes.

    Bolton's own book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", to be published on Tuesday, portrays Trump as a weak president easily manipulated by other leaders.

    Last week, the US administration filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent publication of his book, which it says contains certain classified information about current events and policy issues, but it was rejected by the Federal District Court of the District of Columbia.

    Trump himself slammed the book as nothing but "lies and fake stories" made up by an "incompetent" and "disgruntled" fired official.

    Bolton was dismissed by Trump in September 2019 over their disagreements on a wide range of issues. He was considered one of the most "hawkish" officials in the Trump administration, given his harsh stance on Iran and North Korea and calls for Washington to deepen US involvement in Venezuela's affairs. Trump once said that if he had listened to Bolton's hawkish foreign policy advice, the US "would be in World War Six by now".

    Tags:
    classified information, foreign affairs, national security, Trump Administration, Donald Trump, John Bolton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse