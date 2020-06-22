'Man Drunk on Power': Ex-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Slams Bolton in Her Upcoming Book

Sanders shared an excerpt from her memoir after a federal court judge on Saturday allowed Bolton to release his own book, which the US administration tried to block, saying it contained certain classified information about current events and policy issues.

Sarah Sanders posted a series of tweets on late Monday, in which the former White House press secretary shared a full excerpt from her book "Speaking for Myself", to be released later this year, about ex-national security advisor John Bolton.

Full excerpt from my forthcoming book “Speaking for Myself,” about John Bolton, a man drunk on power who ultimately betrayed America when he didn’t get his way... “That evening the United States hosted the reciprocal dinner at the Winfield House, the US Ambassador’s residence... — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

The full excerpt describes an unpleasant memory of 2019, when the Trump staff was supposed to depart for the Winfield House in London, but Bolton "apparently felt too important to travel" with the rest of the team, as Sanders writes, and took a separate motorcade. Sanders pointed out that this was not the only time Bolton chose not to travel on Air Force One with Trump.

Sanders characterises Bolton as an arrogant official "drunk on power", who often acted "like he was the president" and pursued an agenda contrary to that of Trump.

Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything. Often Bolton acted like he was the president, pushing an agenda contrary to President Trump’s... — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

She then goes on to describe an altercation between Bolton and Mick Mulvaney at the Winfield House, when the latter lashed out at Bolton for his disrespect of his colleagues, which, Sanders says, was the "culmination of months of Bolton thinking he was more important".

Mick made clear he was the chief of staff and Bolton’s total disregard for his colleagues and common decency was unacceptable and would no longer be tolerated. “Let’s face it John,” Mick said. “You’re a f—— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b——!” — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 22, 2020

"The rest of us looked on and nodded in approval, proud of Mick for standing up for us. Mick even got a few high fives from officials thrilled someone had put Bolton in his place", Sanders finishes.

Bolton's own book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", to be published on Tuesday, portrays Trump as a weak president easily manipulated by other leaders.

Last week, the US administration filed a lawsuit against Bolton to prevent publication of his book, which it says contains certain classified information about current events and policy issues, but it was rejected by the Federal District Court of the District of Columbia.

Trump himself slammed the book as nothing but "lies and fake stories" made up by an "incompetent" and "disgruntled" fired official.

Bolton was dismissed by Trump in September 2019 over their disagreements on a wide range of issues. He was considered one of the most "hawkish" officials in the Trump administration, given his harsh stance on Iran and North Korea and calls for Washington to deepen US involvement in Venezuela's affairs. Trump once said that if he had listened to Bolton's hawkish foreign policy advice, the US "would be in World War Six by now".