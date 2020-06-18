Last Surviving Sibling of JFK, Jean Kennedy Smith, Dies at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home. Information about her death was confirmed by her daughter Kim.
Kennedy Smith was appointed US Ambassador to Ireland in 1993. She played an important role in resolving the conflict in Northern Ireland. In 1974, she founded an organisation that provides creative writing, dance, music, and drama programmes for people with disabilities.
Jean Kennedy Smith (1928-2020): pic.twitter.com/wTUETsVltZ— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 18, 2020
Jean Kennedy Smith was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph P. and Rose Kennedy.
