Register
05:48 GMT14 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters hold down a preacher in self-declared Autonomous Zone

    Protesters Hold Down Preacher in Seattle's 'Autonomous Zone' - Video

    © Photo : @ElijahSchaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/65/1079606555_0:0:1352:760_1200x675_80_0_0_a0260bc80b55849d79ee307866034232.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006141079606405-protesters-hold-down-preacher-in-seattles-autonomous-zone---video/

    The so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone", or "CHAZ", was established by protesters around the East Precinct after police retreated from the area on Monday.

    Protesters in Seattle held down a Christian street preacher in the area of the self-declared "Seattle Autonomous Zone" on Saturday.

    Footage circulating on social media shows protesters pinning him to the ground as he shouts, "You're choking me" before they let him go.

    The reaction to the post has been controversial: some users said the man did not suffer much because it only lasted a few seconds, while others accused the protesters of hypocrisy and questioned why they were so harsh with the preacher in the first place.

    "Looks like chokeholds are acceptable in the country of CHAZ", another user tweeted.

    Another video taken moments earlier shows the same preacher pulling a man by his T-shirt who is holding a speaker and another protester then takes it. The preacher was apparently trying to get the speaker back from protesters who had taken it away from him, which is shown in the next video.

    Finally, another footage shows the moment of "reconciliation", as protesters swarm the preacher and hug him, although he is not comfortable with it and is heard saying, "This is a very forceful hug". One of the protesters goes on to kiss him on the cheek before he escapes the hugs and carries on with his preaching, followed by protesters.

    Police have been unable to operate in the CHAZ for several days now, as protesters will not allow them to enter the area. According to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, there are reports about "rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts" in the CHAZ, which the police cannot respond to. Other reports say "armed guards" are placed at the perimeter of the CHAZ asking for IDs, while local residents and businesses are asked to pay a "fee".

    One more video shared online shows the preacher addressing President Donald Trump. He calls Seattle Mayor Durkan "a complete failure" and asks the president to take control of his home town.

    "Our country is gone here, Capitol Hill", the preacher says on the video.
    Tags:
    Christians, speaker, anarchists, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse