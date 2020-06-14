New York Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez Raises Over $10 Million During Election Campaign

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised almost $10.6 million in total for her reelection bid, $2.4 million of which she raised in April and May, a Federal Election Commission report reveals.
According to the report, she has spent nearly $6.4 million in total on the campaign, while her expenditures in April and May stood at $1.3 million.
In May, she was removed from the progressive union-backed Working Families Party (WFP) ballot line after having failed to receive 15 signatures needed to get her on the party's primary ballot.
Ocasio-Cortez became famous nationwide after defeating Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley, who held the office for 10 terms, in the June 2018 midterm election primaries and, subsequently, Republican Anthony Pappas in the November 2018 general election.
