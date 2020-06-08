Register
08 June 2020
    In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew delivers the keynote speech of the Japan-UK security cooperation conference in Tokyo. Prince Andrew in a statement Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

    UK's Prince Andrew Will Not Be Extradited to US for Questioning in Epstein Case - AG Barr

    © AP Photo / Koji Sasahara
    In a Fox News interview, US Attorney General William Barr said that UK's Prince Andrew will not be extradited to the US for questioning in regards to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

    When asked during the interview whether the US has asked Britain to hand over Prince Andrew, Barr replied, "I don't think it's a question of handing him over. I think it's just a question of having him provide some evidence."

    When directly asked if the prince would be extradited, Barr replied, "No."

    The duke of York's lawyers have denied claims by US officials that he has not cooperated in their investigation into Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender.

    In January, Geoffrey S. Berman, the US attorney in Manhattan, called out the prince for his alleged lack of cooperation.

    “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” the prosecutor said during a news conference at the time.

    However, Prince Andrew's legal team has claimed that the prince has offered to help US officials on "at least three occasions."

    "The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the US Department of Justice (DoJ)," the prince's legal team said in a Monday statement.

    "Unfortunately, the DoJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered," the statement added.

    ​Earlier on Monday, the DoJ formally requested to speak to Prince Andrew as part of its Epstein inquiry. The government department submitted a mutual legal assistance request to the UK Home Office.

    ​Also on Monday, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York released a statement claiming that "Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offenses committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates."

    In July 2019, Epstein was charged in New York with sex trafficking and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. In August 2019, he was found dead in his Metropolitan Correctional Center jail cell, where he was awaiting trial. The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging. 

    Numerous conspiracy theories, from Epstein receiving assistance in killing himself to being outright murdered, have circulated following the financier’s apparent suicide, with some claiming that his death may have been organized by his wealthy and powerful friends. Epstein mingled extensively with political and cultural elites, including Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton and members the Trump and Kennedy families, just to name a few.

