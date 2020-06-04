Register
    Michael White, a freed U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, poses with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook while on his return to the United States at Zurich Airport in Zurich, Switzerland June 4, 2020

    'Deal is Possible': Trump Says 'Thank You to Iran' as US Navy Vet Michael White Released From Prison

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump tweeted that Navy veteran Michael White, who had been detained in Iran for over 600 days, was now on his way back to the United States.

    US President Donald Trump has thanked Iran in his Twitter after Navy veteran Michael White had been released from the country's prison, noting that it shows that "a deal is possible". According to Trump, White travelled to Zurich after leaving Iran and is set to be on a plane to the US "shortly".

    POTUS also outlined that more than 40 American detainees have been brought home since he took office.

    The veteran was sentenced in Iran for "security crimes" in 2018. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, White was released "after satisfying the plaintiffs in respect to the cause of action", being granted "Islamic mercy for his other crimes".

    "He was released from jail given the time served and is respect of human rights considerations, and left Iran on Thursday", Mousavi said in a statement.

    The statament also confirmed that the US has released Dr. Majid Taheri, an Iranian scientist who had been imprisoned in the US for allegedly violating US sanctions imposed on Iran, under the rare agreement between the US and Iran on prisoner exchange.

    Commenting on the exchange, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zariff said in his Twitter that "this can happen to all prisoners", noting that another Iranian detainee, scientist Sirous Asgari, has returned home after spending three years in the US prison. He was accused of stealing trade secrets from a research project made by University in Ohio, but denied the charge.

    ​The cooperation between Iran and the United States on prisoner exchange began in December 2019, when Chinese-American researcher Xiyue Wang and Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani were released. 

    This comes amid relations between the two countries remaining tense since President Trump unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposed new economic and energy sanctions. It was followed by the assassination of the Islamic Republic's senior general, Qasem Soleimani, conducted by the United States, which caused retaliation from Iran.

