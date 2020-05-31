Tanker Truck Drives Into Crowd of Protestors in Minneapolis - Videos

A tanker truck has plowed into a crowd of protestors on a Minneapolis highway, footage from a helicopter shows.
BREAKING: Tanker truck plows into crowd of demonstrators on Minneapolis highway. Protesters scrambled as truck battled toward them. pic.twitter.com/Q5cTF9AGB2— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 31, 2020
Another footage moments later shows the truck getting swarmed by protesters after it slowed down. They are seen trying to pull the driver out of the cab, but there is no information so far what has happened to him.
Traffic cameras show protesters swarming the truck that sped into the crowd that spanned all lanes of 35W in Minneapolis— FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 31, 2020
According to FOX9, medics rushed to the scene to help those who might have been hurt.
Demonstrations in connection with the death of George Floyd have continued in Minneapolis for the sixth day in a row, after the National Guard user tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters on Saturday.
