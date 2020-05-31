Elon Musk Replies in Russian to Head of Roscosmos on Twitter

"Thank you sir, ha ha. We count on mutually beneficial and fruitful long-term cooperation - Elon", Musk tweeted in Russian.
Спасибо, сэр, ха-ха. Мы рассчитываем на взаимовыгодное и процветающее долгосрочное сотрудничество.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2020
- Elon
Rogozin, who runs Russia's Roscosmos, praised the launch into space of the manned Dragon capsule and its successful docking with the orbital outpost, saying he was looking forward to further cooperation.
Musk took a jab at the official on Saturday, saying "the trampoline is working", in a reference to Rogozin's comment that NASA would have to launch its astronauts to the ISS by using a trampoline after the US imposed sanctions on the Russian space industry.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, was launched from the Florida space centre, putting the Dragon module on its way toward the ISS. The capsule successfully docked with the space station earlier in the day.
