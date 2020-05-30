Watch Car Speed Through Crowd of 'Justice for Floyd' Protesters in Bakersfield, California

A vehicle rammed into a crowd protesting against the police killing of George Floyd right in front of the Bakersfield Police Headquarters in Bakersfield, California.

A video has emerged online showing a gray SUV speeding through a group of protesters blocking a road during a demonstration in Bakersfield, California over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who died in police custody earlier this week.

A reporter with NBC affiliate KGET said that a vehicle "drove full force through the crowd" and one woman was later seen being taken away in an ambulance. It remains unclear as to how many people may have been injured.

Eyewitnesses have described the driver of the SUV as a male in a white shirt.

this is the car that sped through the blm protest in bakersfield. it was a man in a white shirt that was driving !! pic.twitter.com/7qNWyi4Lk2 — gemini szn 🍭 (@jazzyabstrakt) May 30, 2020

Video obtained by @KGETnews shows a car plow through at group of #protestors in #Bakersfield. pic.twitter.com/HPOnzMID6B — Alex Fisher (@AlexFisherKGET) May 30, 2020

Public unrest erupted in the United States on Tuesday after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who lost his life on Monday after being arrested by police officers in the city of Minneapolis.

Floyd was pinned to the ground by a group of officers, with one of them holding a knee on his neck, as he said that he could not breathe. Four police officers have been fired; one of them, the officer who was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.